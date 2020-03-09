Ben Cabango reveals how Swansea can maximise their play-off chances

Swansea City defender Ben Cabango believes maintaining ‘positive momentum’ amongst the squad will be crucial if the team are to make the play-off places come the end of the season.

Steve Cooper’s side secured what could be a valuable point last time out, as they held 2nd place West Bromwich Albion to a goalless draw at the Liberty Stadium.

It was Swansea’s second stalemate in succession, and it sees the south Wales side move down to 11th in the table.

It also extends the Swans’ recent poor run of form, as the side have now won just once in their last nine games.

However, despite their league position, Swansea remain just three points off the final play-off place with nine games to go.

Cabango, who once again started in central defence for Swansea, said that a good run of results could shoot Swansea up towards the top-six.

“It’s a mad table. There are nine games left now so, hopefully, we can get good momentum and push for those play-off places,” he told the club’s official website.

“We just want to win as many games as possible and get into that play-off spot.”

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Swansea central midfielders?

1 of 15 Who is this in action for the Swans? Jordi Lopez Leon Britton Mark Gower Jordi Gomez

Despite not picking up many wins of late, the 19-year-old Welshman added that the squad remain optimistic in achieving something this term.

“In the changing room, all of us are confident we can do that. We’ve got enough quality and believe we can go into every game and win,” he said.

On paper, Swansea’s next two games in the run-in are the least challenging of their nine remaining fixtures, as they take on relegation threatened Middlesbrough and Luton.

“For every game between now and the end of the season, we feel like the three points are up for grabs,” Cabango added.

The Verdict

Cabango partnered up once again alongside Joe Rodon in the heart of defence on Saturday, with the pair instrumental in the Swans’ keeping another clean sheet. It was Swansea’s 11th of the season.

However, Swansea’s run-in is challenging, and the side’s form will have to turn if they stand any chance of making the top-six.

They come up against Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Millwall before the end of the season.