Ben Cabango reveals his big hope ahead of Swansea City’s play-off push

Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has expressed his hope that his centre-back partnership with Joe Rodon can keep improving following the duo’s fourth straight match together over the weekend.

The pairing once again delivered an assured display at the heart of defence as they kept a clean sheet against former league leaders West Brom, with the Swansea back line restricting the Baggies’ impressive attack to just one shot on target all game.

Cabango was dropped from the side back in February after making the centre-back spot his own before and after the festive period, but Steve Cooper has now recalled the 19-year-old to play alongside his fellow Swansea academy graduate Rodon.

The partnership has helped Swansea towards collecting five points from their last four Championship matches, but they have dropped points during injury time in two of these matches which means the Swans are still three points behind the top six.

Speaking to the club website, Cabango has suggested Rodon are continuing to improve as a partnership following their four games together, while the teenager hopes the duo can fend off some quality competition to keep their spots in the side.

“It’s really good to play alongside him. West Brom was our fourth game together; we’re starting to bounce off each other and learn each other’s game,” Cabango said.

“I think we’re learning how we both play. Getting a clean sheet against West Brom shows that we’re getting better and better together.

“There are a lot of quality centre-backs in the team and it’s good for me and Joe because we’re getting pushed every day.

“We know our spots aren’t guaranteed; we have to work hard and perform.”

Cabango has now made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Swans this season following his senior debut during the victory over Northampton in the EFL Cup back in August, with the defender having since made 13 league outings.

The Verdict

Swansea have experienced plenty of frustration in recent matches after conceding stoppage-time goals against Fulham and Blackburn, but Cabango and Rodon’s performance against West Brom offered clear proof how the defence is improving.

This is definitely the best centre-back partnership that Cooper has at his disposal given how the pair compliment each other’s games, and it is an added bonus that Cabango and Rodon have both climbed through the Swansea academy ranks.

It seems a no-brainer for Cooper to stick with Cabango and Rodon during the final nine matches of the Championship season, but the fact Marc Guehi and Ben Wilmot are both waiting in the wings goes to show how there is also plenty of quality depth.