Ben Cabango reacts after Swansea City seal Bristol City win

Swansea City leapfrogged Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship table over the weekend as the Swans ran out 3-1 winners against the Robins at home.

The men from Ashton Gate had taken the lead via Andi Weimann and they went into the break in front but the second half was a much better one from a Swans perspective, as they roared into the lead and stayed there.

Michael Obafemi drew them level within 10 minutes of the restart, before Cyrus Christie put them in front with just over 10 minutes to go before the end of the game.

Deep in added time, meanwhile, Joel Piroe hit a third to give the Welsh side all three points, and send their fans home happy.

Certainly, it’s a victory that they will be pleased with and it seems as though Ben Cabango was happy to with him taking to Instagram to share his thoughts:

The Verdict

Neither side is massively at risk of relegation from the Championship this season but getting another 3 points towards the 50 point mark is always a good thing at this stage of the campaign.

Both would be going some to make the play-offs at the other end of the league table now, too, and so it appears for both sides it’s all about trying to finish as high as possible between now and the end of the campaign.

