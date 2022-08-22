Ben Brereton-Diaz’s stance emerges over new Blackburn Rovers deal

Ben Brereton-Diaz will not be signing a new deal at Blackburn Rovers, it has been suggested.

Reports over the weekend claimed that the club were set to offer the 23-year-old a new deal at Ewood Park if he remained at the club beyond the transfer deadline on September 1st.

That new deal was said to be one that represented a pay rise for the player, as well as putting a ‘fixed price’ on his head.

However, this morning, Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett reports than Brereton-Diaz has no intention of sitting down with the club to discuss a new contract, even though it would entail a big pay rise.

Dorsett claims that Rovers made an initial approach several months ago with an opening offer to their star man, but that the player is determined that he wants to leave the club.

The Chilean’s contract runs until 2023 after Rovers triggered their option of a one-year extension earlier this summer.

There have been plenty of clubs linked with a move for the striker, with names such as Nice, Sevilla and West Ham reportedly still interested in a move for the forward.

Blackburn’s price tag is reportedly set at £15 million pounds for the player.

The Verdict

This stance comes as no surprise whatsoever.

With one year left on his contract, Brereton-Diaz is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club that he likes in January.

Signing a fresh Blackburn deal could jeopardise that, and although it would suit the club to be able to cash in on their star man further down the line rather than lose him for free, you do have to question whether that is in the player’s best interests.

Given this news, you do wonder whether or not a potential exit for Ben Brereton-Diaz ahead of the summer transfer deadline could accelarate, with Rovers knowing they must cash in on their star man now or risk not being able to do so in future.