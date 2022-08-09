Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation at Blackburn amid Leeds/ West Ham links: What is the latest news?

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to build upon their recent victories over Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City by defeating Hartlepool United in the first round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

Ben Brereton Diaz helped Rovers secure all three points in their showdown with the Jacks last weekend by netting his first goal of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium.

As a result of his impressive performances during the 2021/22 campaign, Brereton Diaz has attracted a great deal of interest from elsewhere this summer.

A report from Football Insider last month revealed that Leeds United had sent scouts to watch the forward in action for Blackburn in their pre-season friendly with Accrington Stanley.

Meanwhile, The Guardian recently reported that West Ham United were still keeping tabs on Brereton Diaz.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news regarding Brereton Diaz’s situation at Blackburn…

Having opted to trigger an extension in his contract earlier this year, Blackburn are set to retain the services of Brereton Diaz until the summer of 2023.

However, given that the forward is the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation, there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding whether he will remain at Ewood Park for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

As revealed by Football League World at the start of August, Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted a transfer enquiry for Brereton Diaz.

Sevilla meanwhile are still keen on a potential swoop for the 23-year-old who managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions in the Championship for Blackburn last season.

Making reference to Brereton Diaz’s future, Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson recently admitted in an interview with Lancs Live that the forward remains committed to the club.

With Rovers hoping to retain the services of the forward, it may take a major offer from Leeds, Wolves, West Ham or another potential suitor to convince them to sell their prized asset.

Given that the window is set to close at the start of September, Blackburn could find it difficult to draft in a sufficient replacement for Brereton Diaz in a short period of time if he does depart.

