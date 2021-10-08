Ben Brereton Diaz’s Premier League credentials assessed by ex-Blackburn Rovers man

Few players in England have had as hot a start to the season as Ben Brereton Diaz, and unfortunately it comes at a time for Blackburn Rovers where his contract is up in the air.

Brereton joined Rovers in January 2019 as a fresh-faced teenager from Nottingham Forest in a multi-million pound deal, and it’s fair to say in his first few years he didn’t quite live up to his price-tag.

However the 22-year-old has seemingly come of age over the summer, and it has coincided with a surprise trip to the Copa America tournament with the Chile national team.

With his mother born in the South American nation, Brereton was approached to link up with the squad and he duly delivered some goods on the international stage, netting for the first time against Bolivia before notching an assist against Uruguay.

He’s followed on from that by not only adding Diaz to his surname but he’s also filled in for the departed Adam Armstrong at Ewood Park by firing in the goals – his current record for the season standing at 10 goals in 11 matches.

A team-mate of Brereton for a year and a half, Danny Graham believes that the forward is more than capable of playing at the top level in the very near future.

“I don’t like comparing players as they’re all different, and I think Bez just needs to focus on himself and continue to improve,” Graham told Footy Accumulators.

“I think he’s ready to make the step up now he’s playing at a top level with Chile and doing very well, so he has the capabilities to go higher, 100%.”

The Verdict

If Brereton Diaz continues his hot scoring streak then no doubt clubs will come in for him in the January transfer window.

Premier League clubs who are struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis are always searching in the Championship for a goalscorer and he’s one of the three right now that hardly miss when they get an opportunity.

It’s not just English clubs Rovers have to worry about though as with Brereton’s contract expiring in the summer it’s feasible that foreign clubs or perhaps one of Scotland’s giants could approach him in January with a pre-contract agreement.

Make no bones about it though, if the 22-year-old carries on in this rich vein of form then it’s unlikely he will be a Blackburn player for much longer.