Ben Brereton-Diaz was always going to be a wanted man heading into this summer.

With Blackburn taking the risk of allowing him to enter the final year of his contract without cashing in on him, the chances were the Chilean international was going to move on for free this summer.

Another fine season in the Championship has certainly done his chances of a good move no harm, either.

Indeed, from reports, we know that Brereton-Diaz's 12 goals and four assists in the Championship this season has meant he has continued to attract interest from clubs in top flights in Europe.

One of these clubs is Spanish side Villareal, with reports in January suggesting that the 23-year-old had agreed a pre-contract agreement with the club.

Reports in January suggested that a deal with the Spanish side had already been made, although this was later dismissed by Gregg Broughton.

However, Fabrizio Romano claims that the deal is in fact done, and that the player will be unveiled as a Villareal player in the next few months.

This news was recently shared by the Second Tier podcast on their Twitter page.

As you can see below, it attracted quite a mix of responses from followers of the Championship, some of which we have gathered below.