Ben Brereton-Diaz to West Ham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

With the transfer window set to open following the culmination of the current campaign, it will be interesting to see whether West Ham United opt to strengthen their squad this summer.

Irons manager David Moyes may be keen to bolster his attacking options over the coming months as he looks to guide his side to new heights in the top-flight.

Despite the fact that West Ham still have two games left to play in the Premier League this season, they have already been linked with a move for a player who produced a plethora of impressive performances for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship during the 2021/22 season.

According to The Sun, the Hammers are currently leading the race to sign Ben Brereton Diaz from Rovers.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far about this speculation and assess whether a deal is likely to happen.

What do we know so far?

As per The Sun, West Ham sent Alan Irvine to watch Brereton Diaz participate in Blackburn’s final game of the season at the weekend.

The Chile international helped his side seal victory over Birmingham City by scoring a superb goal at St Andrew’s.

It is understood that Moyes is keen on signing Brereton Diaz due to the 23-year-old’s ability to play as a winger and as a striker.

In order to win the race for Brereton Diaz’s signature, West Ham may have to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £15m.

Is it likely to happen?

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Irons decide to step up their pursuit of Brereton Diaz by submitting a bid for him this summer as they certainly need to draft in a player who will be capable of providing some competition up-front for Michail Antonio.

Whereas Brereton Diaz has yet to play in the Premier League during his career, he managed to showcase his talent in the Championship for Blackburn during the 2021/22 campaign.

In the 37 games that he participated in at this level, the forward scored 22 goals whilst he also chipped in with three assists.

Set to enter the final year of his contract at Blackburn, Brereton Diaz may be allowed to leave the club if they receive a suitable offer from West Ham.

However, when you consider that Sevilla are also understood to be keeping tabs on the former Nottingham Forest man, the Irons may have to move quickly in order to win the race for his signature.