Ben Brereton Diaz starts: How we expect Blackburn Rovers to line up against Coventry City on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers travel to Coventry City on Saturday in need of a victory to keep the play-off chasing pack at bay.

Ben Brereton Diaz played over 80 minutes for Chile against Uruguay in the international break as La Roja bowed out of World Cup qualification.

Rovers face an uphill task to clinch a top six spot over the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, but Tony Mowbray is a canny operator and should not be written off despite contending with a lot of injury issues.

Reda Khadra, Darragh Lenihan, Dilan Markanday and Daniel Ayala are all sidelined for the trip to the CBS Arena, while Tayo Edun and Ryan Nyambe could return to the side.

Here, we are predicting four changes, two enforced, from the side that was defeated 1-0 by Reading last time out…

The four alterations are as follows: Ben Brereton Diaz replaces Sam Gallagher, Bradley Dack comes in for John Buckley, Joe Rankin-Costello comes in for Reda Khadra and finally Ryan Nyambe slots into the back three to replace Darragh Lenihan.

If fit, Brereton Diaz plays, at this stage of the season Blackburn cannot afford to be biding their time and the natural player to drop out would be Gallagher, who would have been frustrated not to have more of an impact in the Chilean’s absence.

Dack may be preferred to Buckley if Mowbray wants to go with experience, in such a high pressure environment that could be the wiser move.

The Sky Blues have been in decent form themselves and when onsong can be very hard to stop.