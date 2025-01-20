Ben Brereton Diaz has revealed why he has made the decision to re-join Sheffield United on loan from Southampton, after making 10 Premier League appearances for the Saints this season.

The former Blackburn Rovers man also signed for the South Yorkshire outfit on loan from La Liga side Villareal last January, and scored six goals in 14 top-flight outings for Chris Wilder's men.

Just 12 months on from initially joining the Blades, the Chile international has made his return to Bramall Lane, in a deal which could see him join the club on a permanent basis come the summer.

Brereton Diaz explains decision to re-join Sheffield United from Southampton

Speaking to the Blades' official website, the forward revealed: "I'm absolutely buzzing, it is a club I've been at before and really enjoyed, and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here.

"For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton, I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly, I know what the gaffer and his staff are about, and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me, it was a no-brainer to come back.

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important.

"No other club was an option for me.

"Coming back to Sheffield United this time, I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well, and I'm just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion."

Ben Brereton Diaz 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 14 Starts 14 Goals 6 Assists 1

Wilder is pleased to welcome Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane

The Blades boss said: "This is a great fit for everyone and Ben will be an important player for us in the second half of the season.

"In a tough campaign, he was great for us last season, and we would have loved to have kept him but the Southampton move was too good to turn down.

"So far it's not worked out as well as he would have liked, and we've retained our interest in him.

"We know what we are getting, in terms of personality, culture, mentality and ability.

"Experience and age were also important to us and, overall, it is just great for all parties."

Brereton Diaz could be a top signing for the Blades

The Chile international has become the Blades' first addition of the current transfer window, and is a talented player who could give the South Yorkshire club an important attacking edge over fellow automatic promotion candidates such as Burnley and Sunderland.

As alluded to by Wilder, Brereton Diaz was a shining light in an otherwise miserable campaign for the Blades in the Premier League last term, and will now be keen to show the Bramall Lane faithful just how could he can be in the Championship.

During the 2022/23 campaign, which was the forward's most recent stint in the second tier, he notched 14 goals and four assists in four league appearances for Blackburn, which indicates that Wilder and co have got a real asset on their hands after sealing his signature.