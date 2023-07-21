When the 2023-24 season begins, Blackburn Rovers will be missing one of their star players who decided to move on to pastures new in the form of Ben Brereton Diaz.

Rovers splashed out the best part of £7 million on Brereton Diaz from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2018 (the move was initially a loan before turning permanent in January 2019) at the age of just 19, having scored eight times in 53 outings for the Tricky Trees.

It took a while for the forward to really find his feet in-front of goal at Ewood Park, with his first two seasons only yielding two goals in 45 appearances, but gradually he became more accustomed to life in Lancashire.

Brereton struck seven times in the 2020-21 season, and then to the surprise of everyone, BreretonMania swept through the nation of Chile.

Through his Chilean mother, Brereton was called up to the national team in the summer of 2021 and subsequently adopted the surname 'Brereton Diaz', and since then his stock has been incredibly high.

He slammed in 22 goals for Rovers in the 2021-22 season following his emergence into the Chile national setup, and that obviously meant he would attract significant transfer attention.

Brereton chooses Villarreal

Premier League clubs tried to sign Brereton Diaz last summer, but Blackburn held tough in their stance and would not budge on their valuation, meaning he would remain a Rovers player for the 2022-23 season.

There was always the risk however that come January time, with just six months left on his contract that overseas clubs would pursue a pre-contract arrangement for Brereton Diaz, and news emerged near the end of the transfer window that Villarreal had reached an agreement to take him to Spain from July 2023 onwards.

He still got his head down and scored 16 times over the course of the campaign, but Brereton would eventually announce his departure from Ewood Park at the end of the season after they missed out on the play-offs, and earlier this month his switch to Villarreal was confirmed.

Brereton's initiation song goes viral

When players sign for a new club, traditionally they have to sing a song in-front of their team-mates as a way of initiation.

Brereton Diaz could have perhaps embraced his Chilean roots by going for a Spanish theme, but the Stoke-on-Trent born striker opted for a British classic in the form of Sweet Caroline.

Neil Diamond's 1969 hit is widely sung at sporting events in the United Kingdom, including at the boxing and some football matches, and this is the one that Brereton chose to belt out in-front of his new team.

And it's safe to say that it went down incredibly well with the entire Villarreal squad, who were all on their feet and singing along as Brereton sung along!

Brereton Diaz will be playing European football for the Yellow Submarines this coming season as they qualified for the UEFA Europa League with a fifth-placed finish in La Liga.

He will of course be a major miss for Blackburn as well - not just on the pitch but also his character was widely appreciated and that absence could be a real blow in the dressing room for Rovers.