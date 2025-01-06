This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have work to do if they are to secure promotion to the Premier League.

As expected, the Blades are battling at the top of the table as their quest for an immediate return to top-flight football continues, but it has not been smooth sailing over the festive period.

Between Boxing Day and New Year's Day, Sheffield United were forced to deal with their toughest fixtures of the season, as they came up against three promotion rivals in the matter of just a week.

Defeats to Burnley and Sunderland prevented them from going clear at the top of the table, and a draw at home to West Brom was a disappointing result to take for the Blades, so it seems as though opportunities were missed.

Sheffield United's last five Championship results Opposition Result Watford (A) 2-1 W Sunderland (A) 2-1 L West Brom (H) 1-1 D Burnley (H) 2-0 L Cardiff City (A) 2-0 W

Fortunately, the January transfer window has come at the perfect time, as they can reflect on those results and decide which positions need strengthening in order to get the upper hand over the sides around them.

They have already been linked with a number of names in the early stages, but one player in particular could be set for an exciting Bramall Lane return.

Ben Brereton Diaz linked with a return to Sheffield United

Initially, Sheffield United were eyeing up a move for former favourite, Oli McBurnie, but his current club, Las Palmas, have blocked a move to Bramall Lane or to any other English club for that matter.

They then targeted another former striker, Ben Brereton Diaz, who spent last season on loan with the Blades, and it seems as though another loan deal could go through quickly.

Related Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United in battle to sign Norwich City player Grant Hanley has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road

Brereton Diaz is out of favour at Southampton in the Premier League, and Chris Wilder has reportedly prioritised him this winter. Fortunately, the new ownership at Sheffield United are also backing the move.

Sky Sports claimed that the Blades have verbally agreed a loan deal with Southampton for the striker and that the deal has an option of becoming a permanent signing.

Brereton Diaz scored six goals in 14 Premier League appearances while on loan at Sheffield United last season during a dreadful campaign, so if he can score goals while his team suffers in the Premier League, he can certainly do it while his team are battling for Championship promotion.

Sheffield United backed to agree loan-to-buy deal for Ben Brereton Diaz

Football League World spoke to their Blades fan pundit, Jimmy, who was thrilled about the prospect of signing Brereton Diaz again, and claimed that if he could stay fit, they should look at a permanent deal with a seven-figure fee.

He said: "Ben Brereton Diaz is a brilliant signing for Sheffield United if we can get it over the line. It's not done yet, and we all know that until it's done it's never done, but yes, he fits in beautifully into this side.

"At the moment, we've got Gus Hamer playing on the left, and whilst he's that good a player and he makes the position work, he's not a left winger or a left forward, whereas Ben Brereton Diaz is and he fits into this system really nicely.

"It allows us to move Gus Hamer inside, whether that is to the eight or the 10. I really like it, he fits like a glove. We know he fits in with the lads and the culture at the club.

"In terms of a permanent deal, the only slight concern I have about Brereton Diaz is his injury record. If he stays fit for the second half of the season, then maybe that gives us confidence that we can make it a permanent deal.

"I'd be looking at an option to buy, for around £5 million or £6 million, which we'd probably trigger if we get promoted.

"Great signing for Sheffield United. Let's hope we can get it done."