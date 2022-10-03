Ben Brereton Diaz shares message with Blackburn Rovers supporters as he reflects on latest win

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s latest triumph in the Championship.

Rovers delivered the perfect response to their recent defeat to Luton Town by securing all three points in their showdown with Millwall on Saturday.

Following a relatively quiet first-half at Ewood Park, Ryan Hedges was denied by Millwall goalkeeper George Long before Blackburn opened the scoring.

Tyrhys Dolan fired an effort past Long after Millwall failed to clear Sam Gallagher’s cross.

Brereton Diaz then doubled Blackburn’s advantage as he netted his fifth goal of the season.

Millwall set up an enthralling end to this fixture as Jake Cooper headed in from Tyler Burey’s cross in the 75th minute.

Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer both went close for the Lions in the closing stages as Blackburn held on to seal victory.

As a result of this triumph, Blackburn moved up to sixth in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on this clash on Instagram, Brereton Diaz has admitted that it has been a great start to October for him and Rovers.

The forward posted: “A great start to October, another 3 points at Ewood and a goal.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Blackburn are scheduled to play seven game between now and the end of the month, they will be delighted to have started October with a victory.

Rovers are set to face Cardiff City tomorrow before hosting Rotherham United at Ewood Park on October 8th.

Having provided six direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, Brereton Diaz will be confident in his ability to cause issues for his opponents in the next two fixtures.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 at this level, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Chile international adds to his goal tally at the Cardiff City Stadium as the Bluebirds have failed to keep a clean-sheet in each of their last five league games.

