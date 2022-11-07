Ben Brereton Diaz shares message with Blackburn Rovers supporters after his side’s latest win

Ben Brereton Diaz has taken to Instagram to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ fans following the club’s latest outing in the Championship.

Rovers managed to deliver the perfect response to their recent defeat to Coventry City as they secured all three points in their showdown with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Brereton Diaz scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Blackburn in the first-half of this fixture as he slotted an effort past Lee Nicholls after being played through by Harry Pickering.

Following the break, Brahima Diarra’s effort for Huddersfield was saved by Thomas Kaminski who also denied Jack Rudoni from levelling proceedings.

As a result of this victory, Blackburn closed the gap between them and arch-rivals Burnley to two points in the Championship.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are set to take on West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday before heading to Turf Moor to face the Clarets this weekend.

After the club’s latest display in the Championship, Brereton Diaz opted to reflect on this triumph on Instagram.

The Chile international posted: “A clean sheet and goal number 9.

“Another win at Ewood.”

The Verdict

After witnessing Burnley slip up in their showdown with Sheffield United, Blackburn managed to take full advantage on Saturday as they sealed victory in front of their own supporters.

In order to have a chance of sustaining a push for promotion over the course of the coming months, Rovers will need Brereton Diaz to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency.

As well as scoring nine goals in the Championship this season, the forward has also chipped in with one assist and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89.

Capable of producing a moment of magic that can alter the shape of a game, Brereton Diaz will be determined to make a difference for Blackburn on Sunday as they aim to claim bragging rights in the East Lancashire derby.

Rovers’ most recent victory in this particular fixture occurred in 2010 when David Dunn scored the winner at Turf Moor.

