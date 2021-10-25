Ben Brereton Diaz shares message as he reflects on Blackburn Rovers’ latest triumph

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest display in the Championship.

Rovers managed to get back to winning ways in the second-tier last Saturday as they secured a 2-0 victory over Reading.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Tony Mowbray’s side would respond to this particular setback.

Blackburn opened the scoring at Ewood Park in the 61st minute as Sam Gallagher netted his fifth goal of the season.

Tyrhys Dolan then doubled his side’s advantage as he fired past Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

The Royals were unable to get back into the game as Blackburn claimed their third clean-sheet of the 2021/22 campaign.

As a result of this triumph, Rovers climbed up to 12th in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Brereton Diaz has admitted that the performance demonstrated the togetherness of the club’s squad whilst he also praised team-mates Gallagher and Dolan for their goals.

1 of 30 Morten Gamst Pedersen? Alta Karabukspor Rosenborg Malmo

The Chile international posted: “A well deserved clean-sheet.

“Goals by @sam9allagher and @t.dolan, a togetherness on display.

“What a result.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Brereton (@ben.brereton)

The Verdict

Blackburn will now be looking to back up this result by securing all three points in their showdown with Derby County at Pride Park this weekend.

Whilst Rovers will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as Wayne Rooney’s side have yet to suffer a defeat in-front of their supporters during the current campaign.

In order to have the best chance of beating Derby, Mowbray may need to turn to Brereton Diaz for inspiration as the 22-year-old has already provided 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.06 in the second-tier, the former Nottingham Forest man will unquestionably fancy his chances of scoring against the Rams.