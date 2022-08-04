Ben Brereton Diaz shares message as he looks ahead to Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Swansea City

Ben Brereton Diaz has taken to Instagram to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ supporters ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Swansea City.

The Chile international has admitted that he is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Jacks at the Swansea.com Stadium after featuring in Rovers’ recent clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Blackburn made the perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign as they sealed all three points in front of their supporters last weekend.

Lewis Travis scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 34th minute as he fired a long-range effort past goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Brereton Diaz went close to opening his account on several occasions in this fixture as he showed glimpses of his ability at Ewood Park.

Having scored 21 goals at this level during the previous campaign, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the 23-year-old finds the back of the net against Swansea.

Reflecting on last weekend’s triumph, Brereton Diaz has admitted on Instagram that it was a great way to start the season.

The forward posted: “Saturday was a great Rovers start to the season.

“Really looking forward to this weekend’s challenge.”

The Verdict

After showing some real signs of promise in their clash with QPR, it will be intriguing to see how Blackburn will fare when they head to Wales to face Swansea on Saturday.

Given that the Jacks will be determined to produce a positive performance in front of their fans after securing a point on their travels last weekend, Rovers know that they will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Although Brereton Diaz didn’t score against the R’s, he managed to provide one key pass and complete two successful dribbles in this fixture as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.18.

Providing that the forward is firing on all cylinders, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he causes issues for Swansea’s defenders throughout this weekend’s fixture.

