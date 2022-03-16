Ben Brereton Diaz sends passionate Blackburn message following comeback win over Derby County

Ben Brereton Diaz heaped praise on his Blackburn teammates and the support after Rovers beat Derby County at Ewood Park last night.

Great win from the boys 💪🏻 let’s keep pushing , atmosphere was amazing 👏🏻 Gran victoria del equipo 💪🏻sigamos empujando, el ambiente fue increible 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RmnrDC6pIh — Ben Brereton (@benbreo) March 16, 2022

Tony Mowbray’s side had been on an alarming run of form, winning just one in nine going into the fixture. So, when they trailed 1-0 at half-time, it seemed another poor result was on the way.

However, inspired by a couple of changes from the boss at half-time, Blackburn rallied second half and eventually ran out 3-1 winners following an excellent 45 minutes.

And, taking to Twitter, the Chile international, who remains out injured, revealed his delight at the result.

“Great win from the boys, let’s keep pushing, atmosphere was amazing.”

Blackburn had to do without their talisman again last night, as Brereton Diaz continues his recovery from an ankle injury that he picked up against West Brom last month.

The forward, who has scored 20 goals this season, is expected to return after the international break at the start of April and he will be a welcome boost for a Rovers side that are still firmly in the hunt for a top six finish.

The verdict

It’s good to see that Brereton Diaz is still watching the team despite his injury and like all fans he was clearly buzzing with the second half showing last night.

That felt like a massive win for Rovers given the circumstances and the players deserve huge credit for showing the character to come from behind to play so well.

The focus will now switch to Reading this weekend, then Mowbray will welcome back Brereton Diaz for the run-in and having the attacker back could be pivotal to their chances of making the play-offs.

