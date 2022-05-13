Ben Brereton-Diaz sends message to the Blackburn Rovers supporters as the season ends

Blackburn Rovers had a fairly successful season this year although they fell just short of reaching the play-offs.

Rovers finished the season in eighth place but were six points away from the play-offs in the end.

As they now start looking forward to next season, things will be looking a bit different with the announcement that manager Tony Mowbray will be leaving his role when his contract expires this summer.

However, Rovers fans will have been glad to hear the news that star player Ben Brereton-Diaz has had his contract extended for another year.

The 23-year-old his club’s top scorer this season by quite a stretch with 22 goals under his belt from 37 appearances.

The striker took to Instagram to thank the Blackburn fans for their support as he posted a video of a range of his highlights from the season alongside the caption: “As the season closes…thank you Rovers, thank you La Roja”

Brereton-Diaz won the players’ player of the year award this season showing the clear impact he’s had on the team this season and he will be hoping to have a similar influence next season.

The Verdict:

The extension of Brereton-Diaz’s contract at Rovers will be a massive boost for them as they look ahead to try and achieve promotion next season and be battling for a place in the top six.

Whilst Rovers have had a number of strong performers this season, the impact of the striker cannot be underestimated. The second top goalscorer at the club has only nine goals this season showing how much Brereton-Diaz adds to the squad.

The video on his Instagram clearly showed he was proud of what he has achieved at Blackburn this season and the thank you to the fans shows how much support they’ve given him and how popular he is at the club.

There is no doubt that he will continue to have a big role to play as Rovers search for play-off football next season.