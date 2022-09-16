Ben Brereton-Diaz sends message to Blackburn Rovers supporters ahead of trip to Luton Town

Blackburn Rovers continued their promising start to the season with a 2-0 victory over newly relegated Watford in midweek.

Rovers have won five and lost four of their opening nine Championship outings under Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of a difficult trip to Luton Town on Saturday.

There were plenty of pros and cons to holding onto Ben Brereton-Diaz, despite a potential desire to leave the club and his contract running out at the end of the season, but if it means that Rovers can sustain another play-off push in the second tier it may turn out to be a masterstroke.

The Chilean took to Instagram to send a message to supporters ahead of the visit to Kenilworth Road.

He wrote: “A great team performance and a great result on Tuesday.

“More of the same on Saturday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Brereton Diaz (@ben.brereton)

Blackburn have not come out of the summer window with a much strength in depth as they may have liked, but they appear to have prioritised quality over quantity, which may stand them in good stead for the longer term.

The Hatters have not been as ruthless as they were in the second half of last season so far, but they have the attacking quality to put Rovers to the sword.

The Verdict

26 Blackburn Rovers trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 What year were Blackburn founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

Goals from Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam did the trick in midweek as Rovers produced a dominant performance against Watford, and they will need to carry that momentum into the weekend to impose themselves in the Kenilworth Road cauldron.

However, the bubble may have burst in terms of a trip to Luton being one of the toughest away days in the calendar, with the Hatters yet to pull off a victory from five home league outings so far.

That will only increase Nathan Jones’ determination and even though Rovers have began the campaign with a lot of promise, they are rightful outsiders heading into Saturday’s matchup.