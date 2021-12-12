Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the second-tier.

Blackburn managed to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by sealing a 2-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Despite the fact that the Cherries entered this particular clash as favourites due to the fact that they are currently second in the Championship standings, Rovers proved to be too strong for their opponents at the Vitality Stadium.

Brereton Diaz’s effort in the 21st minute struck the woodwork before being diverted into the net by Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson.

Following the break, Blackburn doubled their advantage as Jan Paul van Hecke headed home from Joe Rothwell’s corner.

Brereton Diaz was then denied by Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers who produced a good save to prevent the forward from adding a third for Rovers.

As a result of this triumph, Tony Mowbray’s side moved to within four points of the automatic promotion places.

Reflecting on his side’s latest victory on Instagram, Brereton Diaz lauded the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated yesterday.

The forward posted: “Great win on the road!

“Enjoy your weekend @rovers fans and thank you for your brilliant support as always.”

The Verdict

Blackburn are currently flying under the guidance of Mowbray who has managed to get the very best out of Brereton Diaz this season.

With the transfer window set to open next month, Rovers may need to fend off interest from elsewhere for the Chile international as the likes of Leeds United, Sevilla and Brighton & Hove Albion have all recently been linked with a move for him.

If Brereton Diaz decides to stay at Ewood Park in January, he could go on to play a pivotal role in the club’s push for a top-six finish as he has set the second-tier alight with his attacking displays this season.

The forward has already scored 17 goals at this level during the current campaign and will be determined to provide the club’s supporters with something to shout about when Blackburn face Birmingham City next weekend.