Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s fans following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

Rovers were able to back up their recent 4-0 victory over Peterborough United by sealing all three points in their showdown with Stoke City yesterday.

Reda Khadra netted what turned out to be the winning goal at the bet365 Stadium as he fired past Potters goalkeeper Adam Davies in the 52nd minute.

Blackburn then went close to doubling their advantage as Darragh Lenihan fired wide from Joe Rothwell’s free-kick.

Stoke almost levelled proceedings in stoppage-time as Danny Batth’s effort was saved by Aynsley Pears.

As a result of this triumph, Rovers moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

Currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the second-tier, Tony Mowbray’s side will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into next weekend’s Lancashire derby with Preston North End.

Reflecting on Blackburn’s latest performance in the Championship on Instagram, Brereton Diaz has admitted that it was a great shift from his side whilst he also praised the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated yesterday.

The Chile international posted: “+3 on the road and a great shift from the boys!

“@rovers support was brilliant as always.”

The Verdict

Having scored a remarkable total of 16 goals in the Championship this season for Blackburn, Brereton Diaz would have been hoping to add to his tally in yesterday’s clash with Stoke.

However, the 22-year-old was kept quiet by the Potters’ defence as his team-mate Khadra produced the match-winning moment in this fixture.

In order for Blackburn to launch a push for a top-six finish in the coming months, they will need Brereton Diaz to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.20 in the second-tier, the former Forest man will be determined to fire his side to victory in their upcoming showdown with rivals Preston at Ewood Park.