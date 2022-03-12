Ben Brereton Diaz sends cryptic message to Blackburn supporters amid injury recovery

Blackburn Rovers have really struggled in front of goal since losing talismanic striker Ben Brereton Diaz to an ankle injury.

The Chilean faces a race against time to return to the first team to have an impact on the final ten Rovers league games.

With the play-off race in the Championship heating up by the week, Brereton Diaz recovering from injury could be the difference between them finishing in the top six and agonisingly slipping out in the final few weeks of the season.

Brereton Diaz took to Instagram to send a positive cryptic message to Blackburn supporters.

He posted: “💪🏻⏳.”

Reda Khadra, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan have all shown their class in patches this season, but Tony Mowbray is going to need them to hit their straps on a more consistent basis if they are to finish in the top six.

The defensive trio of Darragh Lenihan, Jan Paul Van Hecke and Scott Wharton have provided solid foundations more often than not in the last few months, giving the attacking players a licence to express themselves in the final third but Mowbray may have the re-think his tactics to get the best out of the current squad with Brereton Diaz on the treatment table.

The Verdict

There is very limited insight from the message that the 22-year-old has put on Instagram.

There is a chance that the club’s media team encouraged Brereton Diaz to post the positive update to keep morale up with the supporters and to suggest that he is nearing a return.

Time will tell if that is truly the case, but with a very kind run-in compared to the teams around them, Rovers have a great chance of holding on and at least welcoming back their star striker to have an impact on the second tier play-offs.

Blackburn have scored just one goal in their last eight games, none coming from open play, and will be hoping to put that behind them with a strong performance against Bristol City this afternoon.