Ben Brereton-Diaz reacts to big Blackburn Rovers moment amid swirling transfer talk

A sixth win in a row last night has brought Blackburn Rovers even closer to the automatic promotion places.

It was a 2-1 win courtesy of Ben Brereton-Diaz’s 65th minute winner that saw off Barnsley.

Joe Rothwell had the home side ahead on the 24th minute, before Carlton Morris equalised on the stroke of half time.

It was Brereton-Diaz’s 20th goal of the season that secured the three points.

The Chilean striker born in Stoke has been subject of transfer rumours, ahead of the January transfer window. However, the 22-year old has reiterated his commitment to the club in the wake of last night’s winner.

“We knew Barnsley were going to be a tough side to beat,” said the striker on Rovers TV, via Blackburn’s website.

“We could have scored four or five goals in the first half, but I was just delighted to get my 20th of the season here at Ewood in front of the fans.

“It’s an amazing moment and I’m really happy with it.”

Brereton-Diaz is the first player since Alan Shearer in 1995-96 to reach 20 goals for the club in a season. Shearer even joined in on the praise the striker received this morning from fans online.

The former Rovers striker congratulated Brereton-Diaz on his achievement, however the forward was remaining grounded on his targets for this season.

“I set my targets in the summer before the beginning of the season and I wasn’t really thinking about 20,” he continued.

“I wanted a good season and to get some goals here and there.

“I feel really good and want to keep scoring for Rovers.”

Blackburn Rovers are now level with second place Fulham in the Championship table, and are only one point off the league leaders Bournemouth.

The Rovers’ next game comes against Huddersfield Town on January 2.

The Verdict

Despite the transfer rumours, it is important for Blackburn that Brereton-Diaz spoke publicly in favour of staying at the club.

This, at the very least, strengthens their position if any suitors do arrive in January.

If Blackburn do sell the in-form striker then they will need to extract the maximum value for him if they are to have any chance of finding an adequate replacement.

However, this is good news too because it indicates a willingness to stick with Blackburn for the rest of the season. Given how close the club are to the promotion places, it would be very disappointing to cash-in when the value of promotion could be worth so much more.