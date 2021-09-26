Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his first professional hat-trick in Rovers’ 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City.

Tony Mowbray’s side went into the game aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in the Championship to five matches and get back to winning ways after they were held to a goalless draw by Barnsley last time out.

They were able to do that in style in the end with a performance that demonstrated a real clinical edge and an ability to take advantage of some poor defending by Cardiff.

Brereton Diaz has been enjoying an excellent start to the season in terms of his personal form and he was once again the star of the show for Rovers against Cardiff.

He managed to fire home a volley inside the 32nd minute to double Blackburn’s lead and then was on hand to force the ball home in predatory style in a goalmouth scramble. The forward then coolly converted from the penalty spot to round of Rovers’ win with a hat-trick.

Following the win against Cardiff, Brereton Diaz took his personal Instagram account to celebrate his hat-trick and also to praise his teammates and Blackburn supporters for the influence that they were able to have on the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Brereton (@ben.brereton)



The verdict

It was an excellent performance from Brereton Diaz against Cardiff and one that shows that he is starting to really thrive with the pressure being placed on him to be Rovers’ main attacking threat in the final third.

The 22-year-old was not just impressive in terms of his goal-scoring, but he was also very effective in terms of Blackburn’s build-up play with him making two key passes and completing one successful dribble.

It is going to be essential that Blackburn keep getting the best out of Brereton Diaz if they are going to be able to challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.

They are playing the right way at the moment that allows him to have the maximum impact in the final third and if they can keep that going then there is a chance they can sustain their top-six position.

There will obviously be some interest in the 22-year-old when the January transfer window comes around and Blackburn will have to do all they can to keep him settled enough for when that comes. However, you could not see them allowing him to go anywhere midway through this term.