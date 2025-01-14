Southampton are hoping to create an auction for Ben Brereton Diaz during this window, amid interest from Sheffield United and a couple of other Championship teams.

According to the Sheffield Star, this wouldn't work in the Blades' favour, with Chris Wilder keen not to pay over the odds for players during the January transfer window.

United moved for quite a few additions during the summer transfer window - and plenty of those additions have played their part in guiding the club to the top end of the second-tier table.

And now they have their new owners at the helm, the Blades could be set to spend a fair amount during the January window, which could give them the best opportunity to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Brereton Diaz is believed to be on their radar, but they aren't the only team that are believed to be interested in a move for him.

Sky Sports have reported that Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are also keen on a deal for the Chile international, who has shone in the Championship with the former in the past.

He also did extremely well with the Blades in the top flight during the second half last season, joining on loan during the previous winter window and scoring a respectable number of goals for Wilder's side.

Ben Brereton Diaz's 2023/24 loan spell at Sheffield United (All competitions) Appearances 16 Goals 6 Assists 1

Southampton plan for Ben Brereton Diaz emerges

United are keen to secure another deal for Brereton Diaz - and it's believed that the player is happy to return to Bramall Lane.

However, they aren't guaranteed to win this race, and could end up being forced out of it because of the Saints' stance.

The top-tier side are keen to create an auction-like situation to secure the best possible deal for them, according to the Sheffield Star.

The same outlet have reported that Wilder is keen to spend sensibly during this window, despite potentially having some decent backing, so they could miss out on Brereton Diaz if the Saints retain their current stance.

Sheffield United and Sunderland should continue to pursue Ben Brereton Diaz

The Blades already have some decent forward options, including Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell.

However, United could benefit from having someone who can play as a striker and out wide, and this is something Brereton Diaz can do.

The Black Cats could also benefit from having the Chilean at their disposal.

Wilson Isidor has done well this season, but having another goalscoring, senior player like the ex-Blackburn man for the remainder of the season could be ideal.

He could make all the difference for them in the promotion race.