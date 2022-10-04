Ben Brereton Diaz outlines Blackburn Rovers’ aim between now and the World Cup

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has admitted that the club will be looking to maintain a place in the top-six between now and the World Cup.

The 2022/23 Championship campaign is set to pause when the World Cup starts in November before it resumes at the start of December.

Brereton Diaz will not feature in this competition as Chile failed to qualify earlier this year.

The 23-year-old has made an encouraging start to the new term.

In the 11 league appearances that he has made for Blackburn, Brereton Diaz has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions whilst he has also chipped in with one assist.

Having scored in Blackburn’s 2-1 victory over Millwall last weekend, the former Nottingham Forest man will be brimming with confidence heading into tonight’s meeting with Cardiff City.

Currently sixth in the second-tier standings, Rovers are looking to claim their seventh league victory of the season this evening.

Ahead of this fixture, Brereton Diaz has outlined Blackburn’s target for the upcoming weeks.

Speaking to Blackburn’s official website, the forward said: “The Championship’s a strange league, everyone knows that, but we’re in the top six and it’s brilliant, we’ve got to keep going from here, keep getting the points and keep climbing the table.

“Hopefully, by the time the next international break comes around, we’ll be right up there.

“That’ll set us up to go again until the end of the season.”

The Verdict

In order to retain a place in the top-six, Blackburn will unquestionably need to work on their consistency.

Whereas Rovers have managed to show some real signs of promise under the guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson, their progress in the Championship has been hindered by five defeats in their last eight league games.

Providing that Brereton Diaz is able to maintain his fitness, there is every chance that he will cause all kinds of issues for Blackburn’s upcoming opponents.

Having scored 44 goals at this level during his career, Brereton Diaz will unquestionably back himself to add to this tally at the Cardiff City Stadium tonight.

Quiz: Did Blackburn Rovers win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Old Trafford Win Lose Draw