Ben Brereton Diaz opens up on impact of Jon Dahl Tomasson at Blackburn Rovers ahead of Preston North End clash

Ben Brereton Diaz has opened up on the impact Jon Dahl Tomasson has had on Blackburn Rovers.

The Dane was appointed the latest manager of the club last summer, replacing Tony Mowbray following the team’s 8th place finish in the previous campaign.

Tomasson has overseen a positive start to life at Ewood Park, with his side sitting 3rd in the Championship ahead of the league’s return to action this weekend.

Brereton Diaz has praised the new manager’s impact, and believes that his style of play is something he has been really enjoying getting to grips with.

He also praised the 46-year old’s man management style, claiming that his communication has been a great asset to the club.

While Tomasson has not yet joined in on one of their training sessions, the striker is hoping to learn more from him as a former forward himself.

“The manager has been brilliant,” said Brereton Diaz, via Sky Sports.

“He wants to play the right way and all the boys have bought into his philosophy.

“His man-management is great, he’s always having chats with everyone and for me he’s been great for the club.

“It shows in how we play on the pitch.

“Training is always competitive.

“He was a top striker, too, so he sometimes shows me stuff I can work on.

“But he hasn’t quite got the boots on himself yet!”

Blackburn return to league action this weekend when they face Preston North End on 10 December, having spent time in Spain in preparation during the World Cup break.

Victory could see them move into an automatic promotion place if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

Tomasson has had a positive impact on the side, and has got them earning results in impressive fashion.

However, the team also enjoyed a great first half of the campaign last year and ultimately fell by the wayside.

The team needs to learn from those same mistakes 12 months ago in order to maintain this promotion push.

Brereton Diaz has been at the heart of Blackburn’s best performances, and he could be key to a top six finish this campaign, with his goals proving vital to the club over the last 18 months.