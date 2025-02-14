Ben Brereton Diaz is enjoying being back in the fold at Sheffield United, which raises questions about whether the Southampton loanee may find himself back at Bramall Lane permanently this summer.

The Chilean scored his second goal since joining the Blades on loan from Premier League strugglers Southampton during Wednesday's win over Middlesborough - his third goal contribution in as many games after netting against Derby and providing an assist in the win over Portsmouth.

Brereton Diaz has endured a tumultuous couple of seasons since departing Blackburn Rovers for La Liga side Villarreal in 2023.

He left the Spanish side midway through the 2023/24 season on loan to Sheffield United after failing to score for the Yellow Submarine, before leaving the club permanently for a switch to newly-promoted Southampton.

After only 10 appearances for the Saints, Diaz seems to be finding the form that he showed during his time at Ewood Park back at Bramall Lane, and Sheffield United fans may be interested in bringing the 25-year-old back permanently if he can keep this form up.

The feeling seems to be replicated by the striker, who is enjoying his time back in South Yorkshire.

Brereton Diaz "buzzing to be back" at Bramall Lane

Ben Brereton Diaz has seemingly found a home at Sheffield United, with the Chilean admitting he is very happy to be back at Bramall Lane.

But, whilst he admits he is enjoying his time back at the club, his current focus is on working hard and helping his side in the ongoing promotion battle.

The Sheffield Star reported that Diaz said: "I'm buzzing to be back here and scoring goals for the Blades.

"It's a great place to be. Bramall Lane is unreal. We're not getting carried away but the table doesn't lie and the lads have done brilliantly this season.

"I love it here. I love working with the lads and the gaffer and the staff. It's a great atmosphere around the place so game by game, I'll keep pushing and working hard. And we'll see what happens."

Brereton Diaz can be a good asset if Blades secure promotion

Ben Brereton Diaz has hit the ground running in his second loan spell at Sheffield United, and many Sheffield United fans hope that the boost he gives the attack will help them over the line as they angle for an immediate return to the Premier League.

If the Blades achieve promotion, Diaz will most definitely be on the top of a few transfer wish lists at Bramall Lane, but will the Chilean succeed in the top flight?

Ben Brereton Diaz for Sheffield United - per Transfermarkt Games 21 Goals 8 Assists 2

Brereton Diaz is yet to taste victory in a Premier League game in 24 attempts, but showed real promise in front of goal in his last loan spell at Sheffield United, scoring six and providing an assist in 14 games.

Clearly, when playing at his best, Diaz can be a goal threat in the Premier League, which would be key to any side's survival chances.

Southampton did sign Diaz on a four-year deal over the summer though, so a prolific rest of the season in front of goal in the Championship may persuade the Saints to do their best to keep hold of the Chilean if they were to be relegated.

But, the 25-year-old striker is a fan favourite among many at Bramall Lane and, with Diaz enjoying his football in Sheffield, perhaps Southampton may be powerless to let Brereton join permanently in the summer.