Ben Brereton Diaz issues rallying call ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has urged his side to play every minute as if it’s their last in the club’s remaining league fixtures.

Rovers dropped out of the play-off places earlier this week after being forced to settle for a draw in their clash with Coventry City last Saturday.

Blackburn were seemingly on course to seal a crucial victory on their travels after Scott Wharton gave them the lead in the second-half.

However, Viktor Gyokeres scored Coventry’s second goal of the afternoon in stoppage-time to seal a point for the hosts.

Wins for Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United in midweek led to Blackburn slipping to eighth in the second-tier standings.

Currently two points adrift of the Blades who occupy the final spot in the play-offs, Rovers know that they will need to pick up wins on a regular basis this month if they are to have any chance of extending their season past the 46 game mark.

Having returned to action in Blackburn’s clash with Coventry, Brereton Diaz will be determined to make a difference for his side when they take on Blackpool tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, the forward has offered an honest assessment on the situation that the club find themselves in.

Speaking to RoversTV (as cited by Blackburn’s official website), Brereton Diaz said: “We have a massive six games to go and we are all hungry to get to where we want to be.

“We want to get in the play-offs for everyone, the fans, the staff and for the whole club.

“We’ve had an amazing season and it’s crunch time now for us.

“We have to stick together and keep working to end the season on a high.

“We have to finish the job and get into the top six and to play every minute as if it’s our last.”

The Verdict

Whereas there is still a possibility that Blackburn will be able to seal a place in the play-offs next month, they will need to pick up a morale-boosting victory in order to build some momentum heading into their final fixtures.

Set to face a Blackpool outfit who managed to win the reverse fixture at Bloomfield Road earlier this season, Rovers know that they will have to be at their best if they are to secure a positive result in front of their supporters tomorrow.

Brereton Diaz’s form is likely to play a major role in the club’s push for a top-six finish as he has managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions in the Championship during the current campaign.

By adding to this tally this weekend, the Chile international may be able to help his side seal all three points at Ewood Park.