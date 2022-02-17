Ben Brereton Diaz injury update emerges ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ meeting with Millwall

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that forward Ben Brereton Diaz is set to miss this weekend’s clash with Millwall due to an issue that he suffered during the club’s clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The Chile international was unable to leave the pitch without the assistance of the club’s medical staff after sustaining an injury to his ankle at The Hawthorns.

Following Brereton Diaz’s withdrawal, Blackburn managed to seal a point on their travels thanks to a superb goal line clearance from Tyrhys Dolan in the closing stages of the fixture.

Currently third in the Championship standings, Rovers will need to step up their performance levels in the coming weeks if they are to close the gap between them and AFC Bournemouth.

Having failed to win any of their last four league games, it will be intriguing to see whether Blackburn are able to get back on track on Saturday in their showdown with Millwall.

The Lions will enter this fixture brimming with confidence after securing back-to-back victories in the Championship over Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers.

Ahead of this game, Mowbray has shared an update on Brereton-Diaz’s injury status.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account) about the forward’s issue, Mowbray said: “He’s in good spirits, but he’s not going to be available for the next game or two.

“He twisted his ankle, it could be a few days, few weeks, few months.

“Let’s wait and see.”

The Verdict

For Blackburn’s sake, they will be hoping that Brereton Diaz will only be sidelined for a game or two as losing him for several months could have a detrimental impact on their promotion hopes.

A stand-out performer for the club during the current campaign, the forward has managed to score an impressive total of 20 goals in 30 league games.

With Brereton Diaz being forced to watch on from the sidelines at Ewood Park this weekend, Blackburn will need Sam Gallagher and Reda Khadra to step up to the mark in his absence.

If this particular duo are able to provide the firepower that Rovers will need to overcome the threat that Millwall are set to pose on Saturday, Mowbray’s side may be able to secure all three points in this fixture.