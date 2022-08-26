Ben Brereton-Diaz from Blackburn to Everton: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It has been a summer of transfer speculation surrounding the future of Blackburn Rovers star striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international scored 22 goals in the Championship last season in an impressive campaign.

The 23-year old also only has one-year remaining on his current contract, which has led to suggestions that he could depart Ewood Park this summer in order for Rovers to recoup a fee for the player.

However, with less than a week left in the transfer window, it remains to be seen where the club’s talisman will be plying his trade come the conclusion of the September 1 deadline next Thursday.

What do we know so far?

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that Everton are closing in on a deal to sign the forward.

An initial deal worth up to £17.5 million has been agreed between the two clubs following a protracted negotiation process.

The deal could potentially rise to £20 million with add-ons, if certain targets are hit during the striker’s time at Goodison Park.

The move will see Brereton Diaz take the step up to the Premier League having impressed during his stint in the second division.

Is it likely to happen?

This deal looks likely to be completed within the final few days of the transfer window.

It will come as a big blow to Blackburn to lose such an important figure in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad, but the figure could yet be reinvested back into the team.

To earn £17.5 million for a Championship player in the final year of his contract shows how impressive the 23-year old’s performances have been for Blackburn.

It will now be up to Brereton Diaz to prove his worth by making the step up into Frank Lampard’s side, with the team suffering a slow start to the current Premier League season.