Ben Brereton-Diaz from Blackburn Rovers to Man United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

There has been speculation over the future of Ben Brereton-Diaz since early last season and while the Chilean runs down his contract at Ewood Park, it is showing no signs of stopping.

We brought you the exclusive earlier this week that Manchester United are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Brereton-Diaz, while West Ham United appear favourites to land his signature in January.

The Chilean rubbed salt in the wounds of any Hammers supporters having doubts about bringing the 23-year-old to the London Stadium in January, by netting a late equaliser in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, leading to a 10-9 (2-2 FT) penalty shoot-out victory for Blackburn Rovers.

Brereton-Diaz suffered a small drop-off in the second half of last season, in main due to some injury issues, but has shown at the start of this term that his performance levels in the first half of 2021/22 were not a flash in the pan and that he is more than ready to step up to the Premier League.

What do we know so far?

Blackburn were a tough nut to crack in the summer transfer window and will likely be hesitant to sell the Chilean in January, having turned down significant bids in the recent past.

United have the muscle to dwarf anything West Ham can offer Rovers, but with regular game-time being far more unlikely.

We understand that a £10 million bid could be enough to tempt Blackburn into a January sale, due to the risk of losing him for a nominal fee in the summer otherwise.

Is it likely to happen?

As well as Brereton-Diaz has played in the Championship and on the international stage in the last year and a half, it still feels very unlikely that he would be able to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s attacking contingent or even pick up significant minutes in cup competitions.

Therefore, a move to a more middle of the road top-flight club like West Ham, or someone else in need of a striker, seems more likely and appropriate for a player of his ability.

Time will tell but barring an injury crisis on the back of the World Cup, Brereton-Diaz moving to Old Trafford does feel like a long-shot for now.