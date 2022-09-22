Ben Brereton-Diaz explains reason for wanting to stay at Blackburn Rovers amid Leeds, West Ham and Everton transfer links

Ben Brereton-Diaz had a brilliant season for Blackburn Rovers last year contributing 22 goals in 37 appearances having missed out on some games due to an ankle injury.

Therefore, it came as no surprise that there was plenty of interest in the forward this summer with Everton, West Ham, Leeds United and Nice amongst the names of clubs that were after the player.

Rovers rejected bids from Nice and did well to keep hold of their player despite further interest from the top flight.

It’s a move that is paying off so far with the 23-year-old having contributed four goals and an assist already this season.

However, it’s not just the club that are grateful Brereton-Diaz is still at Ewood Park as the player himself has admitted he was happy to stay at the club.

Talking to Chilean outlet RedGol, the 23-year-old said: “I’ve been in this team for three or four years, I really love the club. The decision was to stay here and I am happy with it. I’m very excited for this season, we have had a great start, I have scored some goals and we are doing well in the league.

“It has been a very positive season for me. Blackburn has been my home for four years, I have very good friends and family here, it’s a very good atmosphere and I’m very happy to be at Blackburn.”

If you love Blackburn Rovers, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Rovers moments

1 of 28 In what year did Blackburn Rovers win the Premier League? 1992-93 1993-94 1994-95 1995-96

The Verdict:

Blackburn did well to keep hold of Brereton-Diaz this summer but what they will be pleased to see is that the player himself seems happy to still be at the club and willing to push on towards success with them.

Of course you imagine the 23-year-old would love the chance to play in the top flight when the opportunity arises, but as it stands he’s still at Ewood Park and willing to give his all to the side.

Already this season he has shown signs that he will have a similar impact to what he did last year and even though you expect him to leave the club and go higher at some point, Jon Dahl Tomasson will be happy to have a player that will be fully committed to the shirt until that exit comes.