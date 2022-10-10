Ben Brereton Diaz comments on Blackburn Rovers future amid expected January transfer interest

Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz is adamant that he is focused on playing for the Lancashire outfit and doesn’t have his mind on a potential move elsewhere following intense speculation late on in the summer transfer window.

The Chile international was the subject of expected interest over the summer months due to his fine tally in the Championship for Rovers last season, scoring 22 times with all-but two of those coming before 2022 began.

Despite his lack of goals since the turn of the year, clubs from both the Premier League and overseas made bids very late on in the transfer window, with Nice, Fulham and Everton all knocked back.

Instead, Blackburn have played the risky game with the 23-year-old, keeping him until at least January where he will then enter the stage of being able to talk to clubs from abroad in regards to a pre-contract agreement for the 2023-24 season, which will see him move on for no transfer fee whatsoever, with reports suggesting that four Spanish clubs are already set to explore that method, including Valencia.

Blackburn of course want to extend Brereton Diaz’s deal, but as of right now it doesn’t look like that will be happening, even though the forward has admitted that his only thoughts right now are trying to help Blackburn end their 11-year exodus from the Premier League.

“Everyone was asking questions, but I want to focus on football,” Brereton Diaz has said, per LancsLive.

“I’m playing for Rovers, I’ve got a Rovers shirt on, I love playing football.

“I just want to be out there, playing for Rovers with a smile on my face and winning for the club.

“These past few years I’ve really enjoyed myself, and even the first few years when I wasn’t playing, I enjoyed myself, looking up to the likes of Danny Graham and Arma (Adam Armstrong).

“Since I’ve been here I’ve really enjoyed myself and I wouldn’t have changed it for anything. I’ve really developed as a player here, first under Tony and now the new gaffer who’s been brilliant towards me.

“We have good conversations and it’s a brilliant club to be at and I’m really happy. I love the feeling of scoring goals, and I’m really happy to be a part of the team and be in the gaffer’s plans.”

The Verdict

Brereton Diaz isn’t saying much in terms of his future, and it will probably be kept as in-house as possible.

But with seven goals in 13 appearances so far this season, the Chile international is really putting himself in the shop window with less than three months to go until the mid-season window.

Perhaps a saving grace is the fact that Chile did not quality for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which would put more eyes on Brereton ahead of a pivotal time in January, where as of now teams from abroad can make official approaches without Blackburn being able to do anything about it.

If a new deal isn’t going to be signed, then Rovers fans will have to just enjoy what they can of Brereton before he somewhat inevitably departs.