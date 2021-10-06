Ben Brereton-Diaz at Blackburn Rovers: What do we know so far? Is a new deal likely to happen?

Ben Brereton-Diaz has already made a flying start to the new campaign and there can be no question that he is one of the key reasons why Blackburn are currently in a play-off hunt.

Rovers are currently sat in 8th place in the Championship and have been fired there by the goals of the Chile international. He’s bagged ten already this campaign and has led the line well so far.

After their former goalscorer in Adam Armstrong departed for Southampton, there was a worry that there may be a gaping hole in the squad that couldn’t be filled. Instead, the 22-year old has thrived and filled in impeccably.

Last weekend, Blackburn suffered a loss to Blackpool but Brereton-Diaz still bagged a goal in defeat. A week earlier, Blackburn found themselves on the losing side again but it didn’t stop the Chile international from plundering two goals as his side fell to a narrow defeat.

He’s got the ability then to score on a regular basis, whether his side win, lose or draw. He has excellent pace, is good in terms of his build-up play and can draw fouls to boot.

What do we know so far then?

The 22-year-old is certainly a good asset to have in your side then and that is why, as Football League World reported, Rovers and the player are locked in negotiations over fresh terms for the striker and are desperate to keep hold of him.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season and with the kind of campaign he is having, there will no doubt be plenty of clubs sniffing around him as there was with Adam Armstrong.

They’ll want to prevent one of their prized players leaving for nothing and are hoping to try and tempt him into committing his future to the Ewood Park outfit with the lure of a potential promotion push this year.

Even if they don’t though, the current stance looks like they’ll be keeping hold of Brereton-Diaz for at least the short-term future. Rovers can trigger a 12-month extension agreement in his contract and it means that even if he didn’t commit to a multi-year deal, the club could still tie him down for an extra season.

Is a new deal likely to happen?

It looks like Blackburn are certainly going to try and they’ve already entered discussions to try and get the forward to commit to the club long-term.

If not though, it does look like he will be kept on at Ewood Park for at least another season thanks to his 12-month extension clause. It means that even if Rovers can’t get him to agree to longer, they’ll at least have time to potentially sort out a replacement or even agree a deal that the striker likes.

It just means that we’re looking at the possibility of Brereton-Diaz being a force at Blackburn for this season and the next too.