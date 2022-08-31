Ben Brereton Diaz alternative outlined as Leeds United weigh up late EFL swoop

Coventry City forward, Viktor Gyokeres, is said to be on the radar of Leeds United heading into the final days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds are yet to move when it comes to signing a new forward, despite the reservations at Elland Road when it comes to the fitness of Patrick Bamford (and now Rodrigo) as well as the youthfulness of Joe Gelhardt.

Ben Brereton Diaz at Blackburn Rovers has been someone linked for some time, yet Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that someone like Gyokeres, who Leeds have half an eye on, might be an alternative.

He said: “They have half an eye on Gyokeres at Coventry, and I’ve still got a feeling that if they were to go down that route, they might end up turning to him instead (of Brereton Diaz).”

The 24-year-old has scored one goal in the opening three fixtures of 2022/23 for Coventry, who have had a heavily disrupted fixture list owing to pitch issues.

Last year, Gyokeres scored 17 goals and registered five assists in 45 appearances, as he missed only one of the Sky Blues’ league fixtures.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1) Simon Moore Sheffield United QPR Wrexham Eastleigh

Earlier in his career Gyokeres was on the books with Brighton and Hove Albion, but never featured in the Premier League for the Seagulls.

The Verdict

Gyokeres is an interesting player to discuss when it comes to stepping up into the Premier League, a lot like Brereton Diaz.

Both have been so prolific in the EFL over the last 12 months, yet no Premier League club has taken a punt on them yet for the right price.

For what it’s worth, that feels slightly surprising on both parts, but particularly Gyokeres, whose all-round game looks really suited to the top-flight.

With the window now in its closing stages, it’ll be interesting to see whether Leeds or one of their Premier League rivals buckles under pressure and coughs up.

Thoughts? Let us know!