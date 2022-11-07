Ben Brereton Diaz addresses his Blackburn future amid Premier League transfer links

Ben Brereton Diaz has confirmed that he won’t leave Blackburn in the January transfer window as he focuses on winning promotion with the club.

The Chile international enjoyed a brilliant campaign last time out where he scored 22 times in the Championship and he has continued that this season, netting nine times in 20 appearances, including the winner against Huddersfield last time out.

Therefore, it’s no surprise Brereton Diaz is attracting plenty of attention, especially as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

With that in mind, January would be Rovers’ last chance to get a fee for the attacker but the club are adamant he won’t be sold in the New Year.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, that isn’t a problem for the 23-year-old, as he made it clear he is only focused on Blackburn this season.

“I’ll be there until the end of the season. We’re going to the play offs. We’ve all bought into getting promoted.”

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men are currently second in the table, behind bitter rivals Burnley who they face this weekend.

The verdict

This is good for Blackburn fans to hear as they know promotion is a possibility this season and the chances of going up would be reduced significantly if Brereton Diaz left.

Of course, talk is cheap but these comments suggest the player won’t push for a move, whilst Rovers’ stance has been clear for a while now as well.

So, whilst it seems likely he will go on a free in the summer, Blackburn have a chance of promotion this season and Brereton Diaz is going to play a big part in that push.

