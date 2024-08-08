Highlights Fans can't wait for Carlisle United's season to start, with excitement building for their upcoming EFL action.

Pre-season results shouldn't worry supporters, first match will truly reveal the team's potential under Paul Simpson.

Key players like Charlie Wyke and Dan Adu-Adjei are expected to make a big impact, boosting hopes for promotion.

The start of what is a highly anticipated season for Carlisle United is now just around the corner.

For those optimistic fans of the Cumbrians, it's only a couple more sleeps until their version of Christmas Day rolls around – Carlisle back in action in the EFL.

For the more pessimistic supporter, the countdown to Saturday probably feels like a nervous wait for your exam results.

The Blues didn't exactly pass through pre-season with flying colours but less emphasis should be put on these friendlies.

This weekend will give us the first real glimpse of what to expect from Paul Simpson's side this season and this is the starting XI that Football League World expects him to pick for the match against the Gills.

GK: Harry Lewis

After a self-admittedly shaky start to his Carlisle career, Harry Lewis is looking to bounce back in the league where he first made his name.

The ability with his feet is clear, he just needs to regain his confidence and become more of a dominant force in the box, where possible.

RWB: Archie Davies

United's seventh signing of the summer, Archie Davies, was one of the few squad members who impressed to varying degrees most times that he played in pre-season.

His pace and delivery from wide areas should make him a real threat going forward over the course of the campaign.

RCB: Aaron Hayden

Aaron Hayden's pace and athleticism should give United a good chance of being bailed out of any bad defensive situations they find themselves in this weekend.

The hope, long-term, is that his fitness maintains.

CB: Terell Thomas

While he may not have been named as the team's captain, Terell Thomas is certainly a leader on the pitch.

His experience at a higher level will be a key factor if Carlisle are successful this season.

LCB: Jon Mellish

Jon Mellish is the unquestioned fan favourite.

He's not going anywhere, after agreeing a new three-year deal, and there's no chance, barring injuries, that he's not starting on Saturday.

LWB: Cameron Harper

Scottish left-back Cameron Harper's delivery was an encouraging sign in the Blues' final pre-season friendly.

He's the only player in the team to have never played in the EFL before. Saturday will reveal how quickly he's adapted to the changes.

CM: Ben Barclay

This is not a pick that many would have expected at the start of the summer, but needs must. Injuries to Ethan Robson and Dylan McGeouch have left Simpson short of midfield options, and Ben Barclay replaced the latter against Stockport County.

The natural centre-back showed off his calmness on the ball, and, against a team that is likely to cause problems going forward, having his defensive nous at the base of midfield, rather than moving Mellish up or dropping another midfielder back to fit Dan Butterworth in, may be the best move.

CM: Harrison Neal

Harrison Neal is one of those players who could play where we expect Barclay to but his energy is better served slightly further up.

In his case, there is certainly still some sharpening of the tools to be done, but he has shown his value at times during his six months in Carlisle.

CM: Josh Vela

The use of Josh Vela as United's most advanced midfielder isn't the most ideal scenario, but he is adept at playing this position.

He knows when to make forward runs, providing help to the strikers in front of him, and he was a handy goalscorer before his injury at the end of last season.

ST: Charlie Wyke

The captain is, of course, guaranteed his starting spot in the squad.

The experience and quality of a player like Charlie Wyke will be what propels the Blues to promotion if they reach that position that they have set out to.

ST: Dan Adu-Adjei

Even though there are concerns about just how match fit Dan Adu-Adjei is, there's no question that he made Carlisle look much better as soon as he came into the team.

If a planned substitution at half-time or 60 minutes in is required, so be it; they've got more than capable options on the bench. It'll be worth having the different profile of Adu-Adjei in the starting XI.