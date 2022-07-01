“Below where he should be” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts to 21-year-old’s loan move

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town made the somewhat surprising decision to loan Matty Daly back down to League Two in recent days.

The 21-year-old will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Harrogate Town.

This comes as a surprise because the player spent last campaign on loan in the fourth tier, too, meaning a move to League One would have seemed the logical step if he were to be sent out on loan again.

With that in mind, we asked our Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner for his thoughts on Daly leaving the club temporarily again this summer.

“Matty Daly is one of the youth players that town fans have been aware of for a long time and been hoping to see more of in the first team.” Graeme told FLW.

“But he’s probably a victim of a couple in terms of his development at the club – one of which is the we were fighting for promotion last season, which was probably unexpected, if we’re all honest and so he would have got less opportunities to be dripped fed into the team.

“And also Jonny Russell emerged in the second half of last season, as well as Scott High, so he’s just a little bit down the pecking order for breaking into the first team. In addition, we’ve got players like Brahima Diarra in the youth team, who we’re all really excited to see and try and break through.

“So it’s [a loan] a good move for him. I suspect if I’m brutally honest that he may never really be a regular fixture in the first team.

“Would probably like to see him go to League One and get regular football there to see if he might be able to make the step up, it feels like possibly, it’s a good move in terms of him getting football, but it might be a level below where he should be for his development, but we’ll see.

“I wish him well. He’s clearly a good young lad and we all hope he does well.”

The Verdict

I have to agree with our fan pundit here.

Whilst a loan move for the player is clearly beneficial, I’m not sure going back to League Two makes sense.

League One would have been a much better option, and given Huddersfield a better indication of whether or not he was potentially good enough for their first team in the future.

Perhaps though there were no suitors, or their mind on that is already made up.

Only time will tell.