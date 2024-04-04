This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was a summer of major change at Middlesbrough after they lost the play-off semi-final to Coventry City, with Michael Carrick losing some key figures from that side.

Middlesbrough’s transitional season

The likes of Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and particularly Chuba Akpom were all big players for Boro, and, for various reasons, they all aren’t a part of the squad this season.

The deal to sell Akpom to Ajax did bring in a significant fee, and that was reinvested in the squad, with the Teesside outfit generally targeting young, hungry players who they can improve and potentially sell for a profit down the line.

Sammy Silvera endures mixed first Middlesbrough season

One of those new recruits was Sammy Silvera, who joined Boro from Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners.

It was obviously a significant step up for the 23-year-old attacker, who had started out his career in his home country before moving to Pacos de Ferreira. However, he struggled for game time in Portugal, so he returned to Australia, and he flourished last season, which prompted Boro to bring him in.

Whilst he hasn’t been a regular in the XI this season, Carrick has called on Silvera frequently, as he has made 32 appearances, scoring four goals.

The five-cap Aussie international is a threat with his pace and direct style, but there are undoubtedly areas of his game that he needs to improve if he is to fulfil his potential.

Sammy Silvera’s future

But, with Boro hoping to win promotion, whether it’s through the play-offs this season or going again in the next campaign, there is a need for instant results.

Therefore, Silvera may not get the minutes he wants to polish up his game, so there is a feeling among some that a loan move could be required for the player ahead of the 24/25 season.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Dana revealed that she is one of those, as she explained why a period away from the Riverside Stadium could be exactly what Silvera needs for the good of his career.

“I do think he should be loaned out in the summer, I think that would be beneficial for him.

“We haven’t seen him start too many games, despite our injury crisis this season, and he was unavailable for a period due to the Asia Cup. But, his starts have been few and far between, and when we have seen him feature in games, he has shown to be a very raw player, and a frustrating one it has to be said.

“I don’t think it would be bad for him to be loaned out and to gain experience elsewhere because, personally, I think he falls below the level of quality that I would want from a Middlesbrough attacker.

“Boro’s stance may be that he’s had this year to bed in, and let’s see how he gets on next season, and that’s absolutely fair enough.

“I can see us signing a wide player who can play down both flanks in the summer, so if that does happen it might put question marks over Silvera’s immediate future.

“For me, it would be beneficial if he went out on loan.”