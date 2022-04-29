“Belongs in the top flight” – Fulham consider transfer move for Norwich City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are weighing up a summer move for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, as per a report from Football Insider.

Aarons, who has featured 29 times in the Premier League for the Canaries this season, could be parented with the opportunity to remain in England’s top-flight, with it looking increasingly likely that the Norfolk club will be relegated.

Fulham have been promoted from the Championship and will be eager to wrap up the title over the next few days.

The 22-year-old has already played over 160 games for the Canaries, with the academy graduate enjoying an excellent rise to regular first-team football at Carrow Road.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in the Norwich defender…

Quiz: Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Rufus Brevett Crystal Palace Millwall QPR Wimbledon

Ben Wignall

Aarons was very highly rated last year and was even apparently courted by Barcelona, but his season in the Premier League with Norwich has seen interest somewhat die down in his services.

That isn’t to say that Aarons isn’t a good player now though – however when you are a defender playing for a struggling side rather than a successful one then you’re bound to get less attention.

Aarons is clearly a player that belongs in the top flight though, but you’d imagine that Norwich will be holding out for a big transfer fee.

He is a very similar player to Neco Williams though – although Williams probably has a bit more of a cutting edge in the final third – so if they cannot get the Wales international back next season then Aarons is a good, if not more expensive alternative.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Fulham will certainly be in the market for a right back this summer given that Neco Williams is only on loan at Craven Cottage.

Although they’re also said to be interesting in bringing Williams back, it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will let him go.

In any case, Max Aaron’s may actually be a better signing than Williams given his top-flight experience.

Even at 22 years old Aaron’s has acquired extensive experience for his age – playing a key part in two promotion winning campaigns and also shining in a poor Norwich City side in the Premier League.

There’s a reason Barcelona were after him last year and I think he could prove to be a smart signing by Fulham should the Cottagers make this move in the summer.

Josh Cole

If Fulham are unable to strike an agreement with Liverpool over a permanent deal for Neco Williams this summer, they may find it beneficial to set their sights on Aarons.

With Norwich set to be relegated from the top-flight, Aarons could be open to a move to the Cottagers who have already sealed promotion to this division.

During the current campaign, the 22-year-old has only managed to show glimpses of his talent in the Premier League as a lack of consistency has resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.46 at this level.

Whereas it is clear to see that Aarons needs to make improvements to his overall game, there is no reason why cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Marco Silva who has played a prominent role in the development of Williams and Fabio Carvalho this season.