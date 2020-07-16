Bellingham’s Birmingham exit close to completion after update

As per Sky Sports, Jude Bellingham is on his way for a medical at Borussia Dortmund ahead of his move from Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City.

The young midfielder burst onto the scene this season and has been the Blues’ shining light, so it’s perhaps no surprise that we’ve seen him linked heavily with some big moves.

Indeed, Dortmund and Manchester United were the names linked most heavily with a move for the teenager but it appears as though it is the former that has won the day.

Bellingham is set for a medical at the club, then, and that will pretty much be it in terms of his move to BVB, where he will then look to emulate the likes of Jadon Sancho in becoming a leading English star.

The Verdict

This is an exciting time for him and his family and it’ll be exciting for everyone else to watch how he learns and develops at one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Dortmund have a proud history of bringing through young players and seeing them excel and English fans will hope that he is the next big star for the Three Lions in the years to come – though he first needs to learn all he can in Germany.