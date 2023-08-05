Sunderland will be desperate to get their campaign underway with a victory against promoted outfit Ipswich Town tomorrow.

Considering they have the home advantage, they will surely be favourites to take all three points from this game, although they can't underestimate their opponents considering how successful Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has been since the start of his reign at Portman Road.

Mowbray will have to decide which formation to go with and which players should be in the starting lineup, with those dilemmas likely to be playing on his mind even when he has finalised his plans for the game.

Ahead of tomorrow afternoon's clash on Wearside, we have predicted the starting lineup Mowbray will put out.

How could Sunderland line up against Ipswich Town?

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has been linked with a move to the Premier League but looks set to remain with the Black Cats as things stand.

Nathan Bishop may have come in to challenge him for his starting spot but there are no reasons why Patterson won't start tomorrow considering how good he was last season.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin can operate both at left-back and as a central defender but with Aji Alese out, he should start on the left-hand side as a natural player in this position.

Performing well last season, it will only be a matter of time before he attracts interest if he can continue to be a real asset for Mowbray's side.

CB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien seems to be the heartbeat of this Sunderland team with his personality and enthusiasm, while his versatility is also an extremely important trait.

He showed last season that he could do a good job at centre-back in the Championship and has revealed he'll be focussing on that position this season. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him operate in central defence tomorrow after he started there against Mallorca.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Ballard, who was linked with a switch to West Ham United earlier this summer, could be another key cog in the Black Cats' machine this term.

Considering his age, he will only improve further and you feel he's a player the Wearside outfit can rely on following a productive 2021/22 season at Millwall and a decent first campaign at the Stadium of Light.

RB: Trai Hume

Niall Huggins may be keen to take his spot at some point but Hume performed well enough during the 2022/23 campaign to establish himself as the Black Cats' main option at right-back.

His form will dictate whether he retains his starting spot but the Northern Irishman looks almost certain to be in the first XI tomorrow as long as he's fit and healthy.

CDM: Dan Neil

Neil is only 21 at this stage, but it feels as though he's older considering he's been a part of the Black Cats' first team for a while now.

He and Pierre Ekwah have struck up a good partnership and with this in mind, it is difficult to see the duo not starting together against the Tractor Boys.

The former has to be commended for the way he adapted to the second tier following his side's promotion last year.

CDM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah is another player that has adapted extremely well following his move from West Ham - particularly as he didn't have a huge amount of senior experience under his belt.

The ex-Hammer has shown he can cope well in big games though and will only get better as he plays more games.

CAM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham is another inexperienced player but if he starts in an advanced midfield role, that will give him the freedom to drive forward without having many defensive responsibilities.

If he can turn into half the player his brother is, he will be a major asset on Wearside and he should get enough game time to prove his worth.

With Bradley Dack potentially not up to speed yet, tomorrow could be the perfect opportunity for the England youth international to impress.

LW: Jack Clarke

He has been heavily linked with a move to Burnley this summer but the Clarets are seemingly yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations.

And whilst the Black Cats can use Clarke, they should do so considering he recorded an impressive 11 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last term.

That record helped his side to secure a play-off spot last term despite their lack of depth in the forward department.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Clarke's performances last season perhaps overshadowed just how much of an asset Roberts is for the Black Cats but he's certainly a player that is appreciated by Mowbray.

The 59-year-old has spoken about the winger in glowing terms many times before and it would be a surprise if he isn't in the first XI.

ST: Luis Hemir

Hemir may only be 19 but Ross Stewart and fellow youngster Eliezer Mayenda are both out of action so Mowbray doesn't really have a choice.

The teenager did manage to get himself on the scoresheet against Mallorca though and that will give him confidence coming into this clash.