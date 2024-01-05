Highlights Sunderland and Newcastle have both improved in recent years, with Sunderland aiming to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland brought in inexperienced players in the summer, which may hinder their immediate success.

Jobe Bellingham has made a positive impact since joining Sunderland from Birmingham City and has been given opportunities to shine.

Sunderland face one of their biggest games in recent years as they take on arch-rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup this weekend.

Both teams have vastly improved in recent years.

The Black Cats have come up from League One after being stuck there for a frustratingly long period and despite the departure of Tony Mowbray, they are still on a promising path.

Now looking to compete for promotion back to the Premier League, they will be keen to get there sooner rather than later, although it's unclear whether they will be able to secure a top-flight spot anytime soon.

They brought in lots of inexperienced players in the summer and although that may be good for them in the long term, that may not benefit them in the coming months, even though Jobe Bellingham has already made an impact following his move from Birmingham City.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Newcastle, meanwhile, have managed to transform themselves from potential relegation battlers to top-four candidates, largely thanks to their owners who have invested a huge amount of money into the St James' Park club.

This game may be taking place at the Stadium of Light, but the Magpies will be the favourites heading into this clash.

Ahead of the match, we have predicted the starting lineup Michael Beale will put out as the Wearside club look to cause an upset against their Tyneside neighbours.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has been one of the first names on the teamsheet this season.

Nathan Bishop could get the nod but in a game of this magnitude, Beale may want to have his first-choice stopper between the sticks.

LB: Aji Alese

Alese has been exceptional at times during his time at the Stadium of Light - and could be a solid defensive option to have on the left-hand side.

He can also operate in central defence if required.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Previously linked with a move to the top flight, he will be keen to test himself against some talented forwards.

It would be a real surprise if he doesn't start this match.

CB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien, who has been an excellent servant to the Black Cats and has been with them through highs and lows, will be hoping to experience a real high this weekend with a win against the Magpies.

He starts alongside Ballard.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume's rise to the first team has been exceptional and his goal against Luton Town in the play-off semis last season shows he can step up at key times.

He will be hoping to score again against the Magpies.

CDM: Dan Neil

Neil is another player who has been an excellent servant for the Black Cats.

He will be relishing the opportunity to test himself against Premier League opposition, having been linked with a move there in recent times.

CDM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah is another player who has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

He hasn't been playing senior football for that long, but has adapted to first-team games extremely well.

LW: Jack Clarke

Clarke has been exceptional this term, registering 12 goals and two assists in the league.

He will be hoping to translate that form to the FA Cup - and the ex-Spurs man can be a game-changer so he's someone to watch out for.

CAM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has generated plenty of headlines in recent months, not just because of his famous older brother Jude but also because he has performed brilliantly.

It was unclear whether he was going to thrive straight away following his move from Birmingham, but the teenager has been given opportunities to shine and he has taken them.

RW: Alex Pritchard

Pritchard is such an underrated player at the Stadium of Light.

Any talk of him leaving should be quashed - and he should remain a key part of the first team.

Beale can't risk Patrick Roberts - and Pritchard is a good temporary replacement in this area.

ST: Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Preston North End on Monday.

He will become a hero on Wearside if he scores against Eddie Howe's side too.