Highlights Sunderland and Norwich both in a slump, making this a crucial game for both teams to regain form.

Sunderland's solid goalkeeper and reliable defenders will provide a strong defensive foundation for the team.

The young group of strikers in Sunderland's lineup have the opportunity to make an impact against a vulnerable Norwich defense.

Sunderland have hit a bit of a slump in recent weeks.

Their performance against league leaders Leicester City, on Tuesday night, was encouraging, but it was their third consecutive game where they failed to come away with a point.

The Black Cats have dropped to tenth in the table, but are only three points off the top playoff spot.

Their opponents at the weekend have had an even worse dip in form. Norwich City have won just two of their last 10 games, having had a near perfect start to the season up until their first loss to Rotherham United.

The Canaries have conceded eight goals in their last four games, so this match could be the opportunity that Sunderland's young group of strikers have needed to get off the mark.

Elsewhere, on the pitch, a couple of changes could be made with some notable names being seated on the bench when the referee blows his whistle.

This is FLW's predicted Sunderland AFC XI to face Norwich

GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland shot-stopper did just that on many occasions in the game against the league leaders. He's been such a solid player for them this season, and last, so his position in the starting XI is secure for as long as he wants it.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume has been another one of Sunderland's more consistent players. The Black Cats have had some injury problems at full back, but the 21-year-old has steered clear of those issues.

He wasn't able to show his attacking capabilities much in the Leicester game, but it's certainly in his locker to do so.

CB: Luke O'Nien

Sunderland fans know what to expect from their club captain every week, and dependability is one of the great abilities that a leader should have. O'Nien certainly has it.

CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard provides the real physicality in that central, defensive pairing, and that's shown in his work to put the ball in the opposition net, as well as out of his own.

Goals like the two that he has scored this season won't come easy against Norwich, but he's a great threat to have from set-pieces.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

The 21-year-old had established himself as the club's first choice left-back, before his hamstring injury in early September.

He made his return to action on Tuesday night, replacing Niall Huggins, and he made an impact. His return will likely see Huggins drop to the bench.

CM: Dan Neil

After serving his one-match suspension, there was a noticeable impact when he came back into the team. He's the player that allows those in front of him to express themselves going forward, knowing that they have the blanket of Neil to fall back on if they lose the ball.

If he's available, he starts; and that applies to all games, not just the Norwich one.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Consistent minutes haven't been easy to find for the Frenchman. He scored a brace against Southampton, in early September, and then didn't play again until last weekend, because of injury.

Playing two games in a matter of days is a good show of confidence from Tony Mowbray, and the fitness staff, that he's in a good position, physically.

CAM: Alex Pritchard

The fact that Pritchard has only made four starts this season just shows the depth that Sunderland have in their attacking midfield.

Recent games and weeks have shown 18-year-old starlet Jobe Bellingham to be suffering from a bit of fatigue. With players that age, you don't want to run the risk of running them into the ground so early in their careers.

Bellingham has started every league game this season. It's very harsh to expect him to keep that up, so Pritchard should come in for this game.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

RW: Patrick Roberts

The 26-year-old was one of the players that stood out in the club's midweek loss.

The one annoying thing with Roberts, this season, is the chances that he's failed to take. He's yet to score from an expected goals of 1.79, and he's missed three big chances, according to Sofascore.

Luckily for Sunderland, he provides more than a goal threat, so he keeps his starting spot.

LW: Jack Clarke

The club might struggle to hold on to Clarke until the start of February, so they should get every last ounce of performance out of him whilst they can; and there's plenty of it.

He's the league's top scorer and is just magic when he's on the ball.

ST: Mason Burstow

Sunderland's manager has made it pretty clear that the Chelsea loanee is his number one option. Mowbray hinted that there's little chance of one of his young number nines getting into the starting XI- I guess he doesn't class 20-year-old Burstow as being young. But when the average age of your team is 22.5, 20 doesn't seem so young.

Burstow also has the most EFL experience of all the club's strikers, and a good off-ball work rate. Fans of the Black Cats will be hoping that this is the game where he finds the back of the net.