Bellingham, Kyezu, Sanderson: The latest Birmingham City news you might have missed

Birmingham City have just about hit par in their opening five games of the Championship season, now winless in four in all competitions.

The Blues have only scored once in their last three league games, picking up an impressive draw at home to Watford, between 1-0 defeats to Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

John Eustace is making a good fist of the challenge, well aware of what they are up against to maintain their second tier status once again this term.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the latest Birmingham news you might have missed…

Jude Bellingham

The Blues academy graduate is expected to complete a move from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool next summer, according to the Daily Mail.

That move would see the Blues profit from a sell-on clause, however the percentage of that remains to be seen, but in the difficult financial spot they are in, anything would be a bonus.

Jeremy Kyezu

Kyezu is on trial at Birmingham City, as per BirminghamLive, following his release from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 19-year-old never made a senior appearance for the North Londoners, and was more involved in competitions like the FA Youth Cup and the U18 Premier League.

The Blues are restricted in terms of the type of players that they can sign, and they could definitely do with some greater depth at left back or left wing back, where Kyezu is capable.

Although, the 19-year-old has not hit the ground running on trial, getting sent off for the club’s U21 side just over half an hour into his first match for the Blues.

Dion Sanderson

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Wigan at St Andrew’s last time out, despite the Latics going down to ten very early on.

The display demonstrated the side’s attacking deficiencies as they failed to break down Leam Richardson’s men’s stubborn resistance, but defender Dion Sanderson was content with his display.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Birmingham City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 David Davis? Crewe FGR Mansfield Shrewsbury

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee told BirminghamLive: “Yeah, of course (pleased with game time).

“That’s the aim for my personal development, but at the same time I want to be winning games, pushing the team as high as I can in the table.

“From my perspective I was good enough (against Wigan).”

Not exactly the kind of comments that are going to improve team cohesion.