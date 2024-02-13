Highlights Sunderland is currently three games unbeaten and looking to build on their recent win over Plymouth Argyle.

A win against Huddersfield Town would help secure a spot in the top six for Sunderland.

The team lineup is expected to include consistent performers like Anthony Patterson, Trai Hume, and Jack Clarke.

Sunderland travel to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night as they look to build on their impressive 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Micheal Beale's side are currently three games unbeaten and the former Rangers boss is slowly starting to win over the Stadium of Light faithful after a difficult start to life in the North East.

Sunderland's Championship results under Michael Beale Date Result Venue 23/12/23 Sunderland 0-3 Coventry Stadium of Light 26/12/23 Hull 0-1 Sunderland MKM Stadium 29/12/23 Rotherham United 1-1 Sunderland New York Stadium 01/01/24 Sunderland 1-0 Preston Stadium of Light 13/01/24 Ipswich 2-1 Sunderland Portman Road 19/01/24 Sunderland 0-1 Hull Stadium of Light 27/01/24 Sunderland 3-1 Stoke Stadium of Light 04/02/24 Middlesbrough 1-1 Sunderland Riverside Stadium 10/04/24 Sunderland 3-1 Plymouth Stadium of Light

The Black Cats are just outside the play-off places and three points at The John Smith's Stadium would go a long way to helping secure a spot in the top six for the second consecutive Championship season.

Their opponents are also in desperate need of a win and will be led by caretaker manager Jon Worthington as they look to pull away from the bottom three.

The clubs met at the Stadium of Light in November and the Terriers came out on top, winning 2-1 in Tony Mowbray's penultimate game in charge. Sunderland will be looking to avenge this on Wednesday and will be under no illusions that Huddersfield pose a stern test.

Here's how we expect Sunderland to lineup on Wednesday night.

GK - Anthony Patterson

Black Cats goalkeeper Patterson has started every league game for the club this season and that's likely to continue in Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old has conceded 34 goals in 31 league games this season, keeping eight clean sheets in the meantime.

RB - Trai Hume

Like goalkeeper Patterson, Hume has started every single league game for Sunderland this season, an impressive feat for the 21-year-old.

The Northern Irish international has made the starting right-back berth his own this season and will continue this run of games at The John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday.

CB - Daniel Ballard

Ballard has been a mainstay in Sunderland's defence this season, missing just one game thanks to a yellow card suspension in November.

The Northern Irish international has formed a solid partnership with compatriot Trai Hume, and they'll be looking to keep their eighth clean sheet of the season in Huddersfield.

CB - Luke O' Nien

Sunderland captain O'Nien has started all but one league game this season, missing out on November's win over Birmingham City thanks to suspension.

The 29-year-old has made 252 appearances for the Black Cats, and he's likely to make it 253 at The John Smith's Stadium.

LB - Leo Hjelde

Former Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde joined the Black Cats in January, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Despite barely featuring at Elland Road, Hjelde has started both games for Sunderland since joining the club and has looked an impressive signing, with the club picking up four points from a possible six since his arrival.

CDM - Dan Neil

With Micheal Beale adopting a 4-1-4-1 formation in recent games, Dan Neil has been utilised as the sole defensive midfielder. Since moving to this formation, the club have picked up seven points from three games, so it's likely that we'll see more of it in upcoming games.

Despite his role as a deep-lying midfielder, Neil is the club's third top scorer this season, with his four goals putting him behind Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham in the club's scoring charts.

RW - Patrick Roberts

Roberts made his first league start since Boxing Day in the club's win over Plymouth on the weekend, and he impressed, playing 69 minutes and registering an assist.

This should have been enough to convince Beale that he deserves another start, and it's likely that we'll see him starting on the right-hand side on Wednesday night.

CAM - Pierre Ekwah

A defensive midfielder by trade, Ekwah has been utilised higher up the pitch in recent games, starting the club's last three games as an attacking midfielder.

Whilst it's not his usual position, the 22-year-old has thrived in this role and scored in the club's wins over Stoke and Plymouth. Perhaps it's no coincidence that the club have started picking up points since Ekwah's move, so we can expect to see him in a similar role against the Terriers.

CAM - Jobe Bellingham

The 18-year-old was dropped to the bench for the club's win over Plymouth, but he made a significant impact from the bench and should start over Abdoullah Ba for Wednesday's game.

Bellingham came on with 25 minutes left and scored after just two minutes, helping to seal the three points for the club. It was his fifth of the campaign for the Black Cats, and he's now the club's second-highest scorer this season.

LW - Jack Clake

The first name on the teamsheet for Sunderland, there's no doubt that Clarke has been the club's best player this season.

He has started every league game for the club this season and is the Black Cats' top scorer by a mile, having scored 14 times and registered four assists this season.

ST - Naz Rusyn

It's been difficult for Sunderland's strikers this season, but Rusyn has arguably been the best of them.

He's scored just twice, but both goals have been scored since the turn of the year, and he's shown some signs of improvement. Moving from Ukraine to England was always going to be difficult, but Rusyn is beginning to show why the club signed him in the summer.