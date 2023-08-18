Highlights Sunderland is still searching for their first win of the season and may make changes to their starting lineup for the game against Rotherham United.

Anthony Patterson is expected to remain in goal, Trai Hume is likely to start at right back, and Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien are expected to be the central defensive partnership.

Dennis Cirkin is the preferred left back, Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah are the preferred midfield duo, and Patrick Roberts, Bradley Dack, and Jack Clarke are expected to provide support and creativity in the attack, with Luis Semedo potentially starting as the number nine.

Sunderland welcome Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light this Saturday.

The Black Cats are still searching for their first win of the 2023/24 season, and Tony Mowbray will hope it comes this weekend.

Sunderland lost to Ipswich Town on the opening weekend before losing to League Two side Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup last midweek.

They then suffered another loss last time out at Deepdale against Preston North End.

Therefore, for this game against Rotherham United, Mowbray may be about to make some swift changes to his Sunderland starting XI.

What is the predicted Sunderland XI to face Rotherham United?

With that said, here at Football League World, we have predicted the Sunderland starting XI for this game against Rotherham.

GK: Anthony Patterson

As expected, Patterson will be expected to keep his place in the Sunderland team against the Millers.

Patterson remains the club’s number one, but he will be feeling pressure from backup Nathan Bishop.

RB: Trai Hume

Trai Hume has started both of Sunderland’s games so far this season, and with competition being a little light in this area of the team, he will be expected to start once again in this game.

CB: Dan Ballard

One of the first names on the Sunderland team sheet is always expected to be defender Dan Ballard.

The 23-year-old will be tasked with trying to keep the first clean sheet of the season for the club.

CB: Luke O’Nien

Ballard’s partner is likely going to be the versatile Luke O’Nien, who partnered Ballard last week at Preston and will probably do so once again this Saturday.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

Dennis Cirkin has made the left-back spot his own, and throughout this campaign, unless he is injured or suspended, he will be expected to start in that position.

CM: Dan Neil

The first of two holding midfielders is Dan Neil, a player who has become a regular under Mowbray.

The 21-year-old will be looking to get on the ball for Sunderland and create chances for the attacking players.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Partnering Neil as that midfielder will be Pierre Ekwah. The 21-year-old wasn’t impressive against Preston, but he and Neil seem to be Mowbray’s preferred midfielders, and it will be expected to be again on Saturday.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts has been an important player for Sunderland for a while now, and with Amad Diallo no longer at the club, the Sunderland manager will hope Roberts can have a big impact for the club going forward.

CAM: Bradley Dack

Bradley Dack was given the role of leading Sunderland from the front against Preston last week, but for this game he may be played in his more familiar role.

So Dack could take the place of Jobe Bellingham and support the number nine, as he’s done throughout his career.

LW: Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke is arguably Sunderland’s best player, and Tony Mowbray will be hoping that the winger can get his season going this Saturday.

The 22-year-old has yet to get firing this season, but a strong display against the Millers may just turn things around for the player and the team.

ST: Luis Semedo

Sunderland have already added three players to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

Luis Semedo was on the bench against Preston last week, but given that Sunderland didn’t offer much going forward, a change may happen.

Therefore, Semedo might start as the club’s number nine with the support of the trio just mentioned behind him.