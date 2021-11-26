Bell starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Cardiff City on Saturday

Luton Town currently sit in 12th place in the Championship table and sit six points from the much-desired play-off positions.

After keeping pace with the top six for the majority of the season thus far, a run of accumulating four points from their last five has left them a little further back.

The Hatters are without a goal in their last two matches, with a 0-0 draw away to Nottingham Forest following a 2-0 defeat to QPR.

The performance levels have not been bad over the last few weeks, instead, Nathan Jones’ side have missed a string of good opportunities to get something from these games.

Luton will be hoping that their return to Kenilworth Road against Cardiff City on Saturday will result in securing three points.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Luton Town players play at now?

1 of 22 Who does former Luton Town loanee Flynn Downes play for now? Ipswich Town Swansea City Cardiff City Norwich City

The last time The Hatters embarked on a winless run when they were still playing well, they managed to win 5-0 against Coventry City.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could lineup when they face The Bluebirds in Bedfordshire…

Simon Sluga had to miss Luton’s midweek clash with Nottingham Forest to an isolating issue that has now resolved, and whilst James Shea managed to keep a clean sheet, it is likely that the Croatian international will come straight back into the side.

Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley and Kal Naismith have seemingly formed a stable backline, and whilst Reece Burke will be pushing for regular first-team football, it appears that these three are the starters at present.

James Bree did not enjoy the best of games against Forest, but the relentless energy he brings to the wing-back role should justify another start.

Amari’i Bell could be brought back into the side, with Fred Onyedinma operating at left-wing-back in recent games. Bell possesses attacking drive and defensive stability and has been a strong addition to the squad.

Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell could be tasked with operating in the middle, with the pair possessing the tenacity and technical ability to justify their inclusion.

Jordan Clark could play just ahead of the aforementioned duo, with the versatile player’s intelligence and vision perhaps needed to up the scoring rate once again.

Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick have caused defences all sorts of trouble this season, and they will be hoping that they can get back to that against Cardiff tomorrow.