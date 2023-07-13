Leicester City are reported to have opened talks with Brøndby over a £5million deal for goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, according to the Daily Mail.

Enzo Maresca continues to look for additions to his squad who to ensure Leicester bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Foxes have already completed two signings this summer, in the form of Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur.

Hermansen has become the latest player to be linked with a move to the King Power Stadium, as per reports from the Daily Mail (via Sky Sports).

Another report from Danish news outlet B.T. has suggested that the reason the 23-year-old didn't feature in Brøndby's pre-season fixture against Leicester's fellow Championship outfit Swansea City was due to initial reports linking him with a move to a then 'unnamed club' which has since been revealed as Leicester.

Hermansen has been a part of Brøndby's set-up since 2015, but made his debut during the 2020/21 season, and has since gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions for the Danish Superliga outfit.

He has also competed at various Danish age groups, including at U-21 level, making nine appearances for the side, but is yet to make a senior appearance despite a recent call-up to UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Northern Ireland and Slovenia.

Discussions over a move to Leicester have reached no further point at this stage, but it is believed that all parties remain in dialogue in order to sanction a deal for the 23-year-old.

Hermansen received the award of Brøndby Player of the Year for 2022 after putting in strong performances through the year, and his performances also caught the eye of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who flew out to Denmark to cast an eye over the keeper in early April, but no further talks with the Clarets have materialised.

Leicester's current goalkeepers are Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen, and Alex Smithies, as well as youngster Jakub Stolarczyk.

What's the latest regarding Hermansen's move to Leicester?

Mail Sport claims that "the 23-year old has been targeted by Enzo Maresca who is eager to strengthen his keeper options."

The report claims Hermansen had emerged as a target for Kompany at Burnley prior to them moving for Manchester City's James Trafford, who had also been a target for the Foxes.

Maresca and Leicester had also considered City's Zack Steffen but his ankle surgery means he is still recuperating.

The latest information is that Brøndby may be willing to part ways with Hermansen, the report states: "His current contract with the Danish side runs until 2025, but the club are believed to be willing to let the player go for the appropriate fee."

Is Hermansen needed by Leicester?

Given the sheer number of goalkeepers on Leicester's books at present, it does seem odd that they are in the market for a goalkeeper.

There are other more pressing matters within their squad, and they may want to move on a player or two in the goalkeeping department if Hermansen is to come in.

Maresca may have a bigger plan, which requires a different style of goalkeeper, which may explain the reasons behind the deal, but Leicester look thin in some areas and in need of better quality and depth throughout their squad.